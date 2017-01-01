Ask 13 questions in under 60 seconds.
Playful surveys, happier respondents. Better feedback.create free account
Trusted by forward thinking individuals at companies of all sizes.
Playful surveys, happier respondents. Better feedback.create free account
Trusted by forward thinking individuals at companies of all sizes.
Take our 30 second "What's for lunch?" demo survey to see how Smart Forms work.
Our surveys were developed by gamers and designers to ensure you have the best consumer engagement.
Easy to use survey creatorOur creator applies market research best practices to guide you through the creation process.
Create engaging surveysUse our proprietary playful forms to create an engaging experience that will get you on average an over 70% completion rate.
Get the data you needReal-time visualizations and survey health metrics - all with push-button reporting.
If you are ready to make better decisions, it's time to get better information using Wyzerr.
Smart Forms
Builder
Reporting
There’s a simple formula to collecting quality, actionable, good feedback data from customers, employees, and consumers: Fun + Fast + Easy. Our Smart Forms are surveys built with the best technologies to make it as easy as possible for people to share their feedback.Learn More
Wyzerr is currently working with business everyday to collect data in over 38 countries.
"Wyzerr provided the most interactive and innovative surveys I have ever seen in higher education. Their surveys had much higher participation by a factor of at least 10. The team also presented the data in a customized and easy to follow format for the customer. I recommend Wyzerr to any company looking to get more accurate information from clients or consumers."- Rob Richardson University of Cincinnati
"If you look at the cost-benefit of screening with Wyzerr compared to traditional VC methods, Wyzerr can do the job of 3 analysts. That saves a lot of money."- Kim Banham Connectic Ventures
Wyzerr is a survey tool that is all about helping you get the data you need without the hassle. We use our proprietary playful forms to create an engaging experience to get you on average an over 70% completion rate. To assure you have the best data possible our easy to use survey creator applies market research best practices as it guides you through the creation process. And because we know that the data isn’t any good until you turn it into actionable information our dashboard provides real-time visualizations and survey health metrics all with push-button reporting.
Sign up now and receive a 100 survey responses for free. You’re minutes away from getting feedback!Sign Up Free